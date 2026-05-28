Photos/Video: DELI BOYS Make Cameo in ALADDIN on Broadway

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s comedy series “Deli Boys,” Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh made their Broadway debuts in Disney’s Broadway musical, Aladdin. Their appearance marked the first time two South Asian actors made this special one-time cameo in the production, joining Genie (Caleb A. Barnett) as Game Show Hosts during the number, “Friend Like Me.”

After Ali and Shaikh’s debuts, Sonya Balsara (Jasmine), a huge fan of “Deli Boys,” invited the two to bow with her during the curtain call. Check out photos and video here!

Season 2 of “Deli Boys” premieres on May 28 on Hulu.

Aladdin, the musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman



Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh



Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh



Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh



Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh