Photo: First Look at Melanie Moore as Nina BLACK SWAN on Stage at A.R.T.

You can now get a first look at Melanie Moore as Nina in A.R.T.'s world premiere stage adaptation of BLACK SWAN, directed and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh. BLACK SWAN features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and ascore by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy.

BLACK SWAN features music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy (Moby-Dick, The Great Comet, and others at A.R.T.), a book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman (The Roommate, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties), music supervision, music direction, and additional arrangements by Or Matias (Moby-Dick, The Great Comet), and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Gatsby, Moulin Rouge! The Musical). BLACK SWAN is based on the Searchlight Pictures Film BLACK SWAN, story by Andres Heinz.

The BLACK SWAN cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo (Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.