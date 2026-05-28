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Video: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On Broadway With Andrea Martin, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller and More

The show's opening night ensemble included Scott Adsit, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Gayle King, Ben Mankiewicz, and more.

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Celebrity Autobiography is now in performances at the Shubert Theatre. Check out new video highlights of the production, featuring the show's opening night cast.

The show's opening night ensemble included Scott AdsitMario CantoneJeff HillerJackie HoffmanChristopher JacksonGayle KingBen MankiewiczAndrea MartinBobby MoynihanEugene PackDayle ReyfelKenan ThompsonNia Vardalos, and Rita Wilson.

Read reviews of the production here!

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

The expanding roster of performers also includes Brooke AdamsPamela AdlonLewis BlackChristie BrinkleyDanny BursteinBob CostasTate DonovanChloe FinemanWill ForteGina GershonKathy GriffinChristopher JacksonKen JeongSusan LucciRalph MacchioEric McCormackMolly ShannonTony ShalhoubJennifer TillyBruce VilanchAlan Zweibel, and others.


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