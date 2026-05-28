Watch: TITANIQUE Star Frankie Grande Talks Pride, Pop Music, and More on SURVIVAL JOBS Podcast

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Episode 156 of Survival Jobs hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, is bringing the camp, heart, and Pride Month energy thanks to the iconic Frankie Grande, filmed live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City. Frankie opened up about his experience starring as Victor Garber in the Tony nominated Broadway smash hit Titanique at the St. James Theatre.

During the conversation, Frankie reflects on the wild journey of Titanique, from performing for crowds of just 30 people during its early days to now entertaining sold out audiences of more than 1,400 theatergoers eight years later! He also celebrates his longtime friendship and collaboration with Marla Mindelle, the co-creator, co-writer, and star of Titanique, who is currently nominated for three Tony Awards this season for her incredible work on the show. Tickets for the show are available at the St. James Theatre Box Office or here online.

The episode dives into much more than Broadway as Frankie shares why releasing music, including his latest single I Drove All Night, has become such a fulfilling creative outlet outside of acting and performing on stage. He also speaks passionately about the importance of showing up for LGBTQ+ communities, specifically trans women, as Pride Month approaches. During the conversation, Jason highlights the work being done by the Bridgeport Pride Center in his hometown of Bridgeport, Connecticut, as an example of how local LGBTQ+ organizations thrive when communities rally together in support.

Lastly, no Titanique themed episode would be complete without a little chaos, Frankie joins Jason and Samantha for a hilarious round of “Because You Quizzed Me,” a Celine Dion inspired trivia game that fully matches the over the top spirit of the show!

The exclusive video of Episode 153 of Survival Jobs is available now on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!