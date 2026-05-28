Christopher Gattelli to Direct and Choreograph New Tour of R&H's CINDERELLA

70 years after the landmark television premiere starring Julie Andrews (1957) and 30 years after the televised production starring Brandy and Whitney Houston (1997), a new touring production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will launch in fall 2027. The North American Tour will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Having choreographed Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific and The King and I, Gattelli is currently nominated for two 2026 Tony Awards for Broadway’s Schmigadoon!—Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography.

Featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein classics including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” Cinderella remains one of the world’s most beloved musicals. This new touring production will bring the classic to a new generation while honoring the elegance, warmth, and enchantment that have made it a family favorite for decades.

Originally premiering on CBS in 1957 with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Cinderella was written specifically for television and became an instant cultural phenomenon with its legendary broadcast starring Julie Andrews. The musical returned to television in celebrated adaptations in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997 in the acclaimed multicultural production starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. Cinderella has since enchanted audiences around the world through numerous stage productions, including the hit Broadway adaptation that opened in 2013 and introduced the beloved classic to a new generation of theatergoers.

Additional creative team members, casting, and tour route will be announced at a later date.

Whitney Houston</a> & Brandy - IMPOSSIBLE / IT'S POSSIBLE (from "R&H's Cinderella," 1997)" width="267">