Photos: Claybourne Elder in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You can now get a first look at photos of Grammy and Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Company) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at The Westside Theatre.



Elder joined the cast on May 26th, alongside Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Audrey, stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher as Seymour. Completing the current cast are Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, and Brittany Nicholas.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken.