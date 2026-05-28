SCHMIGADOON! to Release Broadway Cast Recording This Summer

Schmigadoon! will release a Broadway cast recording this summer. The album, produced by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) in partnership with Joy Machine Records, will capture Cinco Paul's Tony-nominated score, which includes new material not heard in the Apple TV series.

The Broadway musical's score features beloved songs like "Corn Puddin" and "Tribulation," along with new songs like "Not That Kind of Girl." Official release dates for the digital album and physical album will be announced soon.

The cast album was announced by the production on their Instagram account.

The album will feature Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, along with Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

Schmigadoon! was recently nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations. Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer have also been nominated for Tony Awards for their performances.

The production was originally scheduled to run through September 6, 2026, and will now continue through January 3, 2027, adding 17 more weeks of performances due to popular demand.