Beanie Feldstein, Katrina Lenk, Matthew Lillard and More to Join TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS

Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theatrical reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, will now take place on Monday, June 22 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM at Circle in the Square Theatre. Originally scheduled for February, the event was postponed due to the major snowstorm that impacted New York City. Presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, all proceeds will benefit the school, the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater.

The 12-Hour event is intended to give audiences an opportunity to view multiple play readings connected to one writer in a marathon setting, and this year’s festival follows on the heels of previous festivals featuring the works of Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and Leslye Headland.

The plays included in this year’s festival will be: August: Osage County, Killer Joe, Linda Vista, The Minutes, and Man from Nebraska.

First performed in 2014, the 12-Hour Festival exists as a unique theatrical experience in NYC, allowing unprecedented access to a rarely seen element of the production process - the staged reading. Beginning in 2025, the festival has been re-named for Alan Langdon, Animus company member and profound teacher/director/mentor to many in the company at Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC, and beyond.

Joining this year’s festival are Karen Sours Albisua (The Bridge), Jason Biggs (American Pie), Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine), Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”), Silvia Dionicio (Task), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Joe Forbrich (Dispatches from Elsewhere), John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Gina Gershon (Showgirls), Rory Hammond (The Last Five Years), Joe Holt (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Kammy Ibarra, Jonathan Judge-Russo (Music City), Kevin Kilner (Raising Helen), Trevor Kluckman, Adam Langdon (Titus Andronicus), Libby Lee (Dancing at Lughnasa), Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit), Kelly Lester (The Baker's Wife), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Terra Mackintosh (“Law & Order”), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Eric William Morris (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Lauren LOLO Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Andrew Rothenberg (“The Walking Dead”), Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom”), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Sandra Shipley (Anything Goes), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Jeff Still (Dog Day Afternoon), and Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), with more performers being announced in the coming weeks. Directors will include Mark Armstrong, Benita de Wit, Victor Malana Maog, Jeanne Slater, and Eric Tucker. Casting is subject to change.

Previous actors and directors who donated their time to the Festival include: Pamela Adlon, Nnamdi Asomugha, Alexis Bledel, Lynn Cohen, James Badge Dale, Trieste Dunn, Ben Foster, Jared Gilman, Grace Gummer, Jill Hennessey, Andre Holland, Carol Kane, Virginia Kull, Christine Lahti, Margarita Levieva, Natasha Lyonne, Keith Nobbs, Joe Pantoliano, Stephen Pasquale, Piper Perabo, Vincent Piazza, Bill Pullman, Michael Rispoli, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider, Margo Seibert, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Steele, and Aida Turturro.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.AnimusTheatre.org. Full day passes are $90 in advance and $100 at the door and half day passes are $70 in advance, $75 at the door. Student and senior discounts are available.