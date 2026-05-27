Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 27, 2026- Inside CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Choreo and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We're back with your daily dose of Broadway news. Today's edition is packed with exciting updates from the Great White Way and beyond. Catch up on what's next for the iconic Ed Sullivan Theatre, get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tony-nominated choreography from Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and hear from Sara Chase about her whirlwind in Schmigadoon! Plus, we have exclusive coverage of Broadway's hottest stories, stellar performances, and industry insights that matter. Whether you're looking for casting news, performance videos, or a peek into the business side of theater, we've got you covered. Let's dive in!
|The Front Page
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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Video: Learn the Tony-Nominated Ballroom Choreography from CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
In this video, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room to break down Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons' Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Cats: The Jellicle Ball with the help of dance captains Bruce Farris and Dava Huesca. Can you keep up?
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Video: For Sara Chase, Being in SCHMIGADOON! Is a Dream Come True
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony nominee Sara Chats chats more about her whirlwind 2026, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season in Schmigadoon!, and so much more.
|Must Watch
| Video: Guess Broadway Title Characters with These JEOPARDY! Questions
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show dedicated a category to 'Broadway Title Characters.' Find out if you know these characters by watching the clip! . (more...)
| Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video
by Josh Sharpe
Renée Elise Goldsberry is bringing back Angelica Schuyler— with a twist. The performer, who won a Tony for her performance in the hit musical Hamilton, recently released a new music video for her signature number Satisfied. Check it out now. . (more...)
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Video: 'Cool' in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: THE GILDED AGE Confirms Season 4 Return in 2026 with New Promo
Video: Julie Andrews Makes Surprise Virtual Appearance at World Parkinson Congress
Video: Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'Wild' in THE LOST BOYS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch as Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan perform 'Wild' in The Lost Boys on Broadway! Shoshana Bean is currently nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a featured role in a musical.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Joshua Wright
Executive Director Chad Bauman on Milwaukee Rep's expansion, new play development, and why he sees this moment in American theater as 'a call to purpose.'. (more...)
Broadway Vet Manny Azenberg on the State of Broadway
by Cara Joy David
Legendary Broadway producer Manny Azenberg, 92, talks ticket prices, the loss of playwrights to screens, the rise of investor 'producers,' and whether theater can reclaim its cultural footing.. (more...)
The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association Create New Audition Initiative
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have created the League-Equity Audition Program ('LEAP'), a new pilot initiative designed to provide Equity actors the opportunity to be seen by top creative talent and casting professionals.. (more...)
Schele Williams, Jesca Prudencio, Billie Aken-Tyers To Direct NEW NEXT NOW Development Series
by Stephi Wild
The Stage Door Foundation's NEW NEXT NOW series announced directors for three industry readings of original musicals, with Schele Williams, Billie Aken-Tyers, and Jesca Prudencio each helming a new work.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Doomsday for the American Theater? Not in Milwaukee
by Alex Freeman
On the business side, ATG Entertainment is reportedly being prepared for a possible sale by its private equity owner, while Pittsburgh Public Theater terminated its staff ahead of its merger with Pittsburgh CLO — two stories that speak to the consolidation and financial pressures reshaping the industry. Against that backdrop, Milwaukee Repertory Theater stands out as a striking counterexample: the company has nearly doubled its operating budget since 2020, opened a landmark $80 million theater complex, and is expanding its season to 13 productions, fueled by a philosophy of investing in artists and audiences rather than contracting.. (more...)
Pipeline Arts Foundation Launches Pipeline Arts Productions
by Stephi Wild
Pipeline Arts Foundation has launched Pipeline Arts Productions, a new for-profit producing arm with a priority on advancing musical theatre projects by artists who’ve previously won Pipeline Awards.. (more...)
Winners Revealed For the 2026 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge For High School Students
by Stephi Wild
The National Endowment for the Arts and National Alliance for Musical Theatre announced the winners of the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for High School Students, with winning songs to be performed in concert at New World Stages in NYC.. (more...)
Columbus Symphony Reveals Senior Leadership Additions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As the Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th Anniversary season, it welcomes two new members to its senior leadership team: Jonathan Parish and Jacob Pope-McEntire.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
If you're a singer in need of something more than a karaoke track to show off your vocal chops, there are plenty of resources for vocalists that provide downloadable piano tracks- some of them are even free! Check out our seven favorite sites to find download-ready and custom tracks to help you sound your best!. (more...)
Everything You Need To Know About Open Call Auditions
by Kori Lotito
When going into an open call audition - be it for a play, musical, dance show, or just a local community theatre production - being prepared and knowing what to expect can put you on top. In this guide, we outline 20 tips to help you get ahead at your next audition.. (more...)
20 Books Every Costume Design Student Should Read
by Carian Lynée Parker
While the audience might see a beautiful costume on stage, behind the scenes there is a great amount of detail and work put into preparing each costume design. Costume designers shine through their work on stage by understanding not just each individual piece, but the history behind it. Here are the five books every costume design student should read at least once! . (more...)
Ed Harris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, and More Will Lead OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Ed Harris has revealed that he will be returning to the stage this year, starring alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney in a production of Jon Robin Baitz's family drama, Other Desert Cities.. (more...)
EVITA Will Play the Winter Garden Theatre Beginning in February 2027
by Stephi Wild
Further details have been revealed for the Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, starring Olivier Award and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler.. (more...)
PITCH PERFECT Musical Adaptation Could Be In Development
by Michael Major
A musical adaptation of Pitch Perfect is seemingly in development. Social media posts have revealed that a workshop is currently underway, which reveals that the musical features a book by Sas Goldberg.. (more...)
'Broadway Bakes' Returns to Schmackary's With Stars From HADESTOWN, SCHMIGADOON & More
by Michael Major
Schmackary’s is hosting their 7th Broadway Bakes fundraiser this week. Confirmed participants this year include Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Josh Rivera, Harvey Guillén, Betsy Wolfe, Christopher Sieber, Max Clayton, Marty Lauter, and more!. (more...)
SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Filmed Performance Tickets Now Available
by Josh Sharpe
Tickets are now on sale for the filmed performance of Six the Musical, which is coming to U.S. theaters this summer. The show, filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, features the original West End Queens.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Adam Kantor
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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