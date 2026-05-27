Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 27, 2026- Inside CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Choreo and More

Video: 'Cool' in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

Paper Mill Playhouse has released rehearsal footage of the cast performing 'Cool' from their upcoming production of WEST SIDE STORY, opening May 28, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse.. (more...)

Video: THE GILDED AGE Confirms Season 4 Return in 2026 with New Promo

by Josh Sharpe

Fans eager to return to the glamorous world of The Gilded Age won't have to wait too much longer. In a new HBO Max spot, the streamer previewed several titles from their upcoming slate, confirming that Season 4 of the hit series will return sometime this year. Check it out now.. (more...)

Video: Julie Andrews Makes Surprise Virtual Appearance at World Parkinson Congress

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Icon Julie Andrews made a virtual appearance in a video message that played for attendees at Sunday's World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, an annual event aimed at combatting the progressive movement disorder. Watch the video here!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz