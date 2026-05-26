Video: 'Cool' in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

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Paper Mill Playhouse has released rehearsal footage of the cast performing 'Cool' from their upcoming production of WEST SIDE STORY, opening May 28, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, the enduring masterpiece reimagines Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York, where young lovers Tony and Maria dare to dream of a future together as rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks clash for control of the streets. The production is directed by Mark S. Hoebee, with original choreography by Jerome Robbins reproduced by Alex Sánchez and music direction by Ben McNaboe.

Noah Henry leads the cast as Tony, with Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, Mikaela Secada as Anita, Antony Sanchez as Bernardo, and Sean Harrison Jones as Riff. The cast also features Hugo Pizano Orozco as Chino, Adam Monley as Schrank, Adam Kozlowski as Krupke, Nick Alvino as Action, and Stuart Zagnit as Doc, among a large ensemble.

The creative team includes James Youmans (scenic design), Antonio Consuegra (costumes), Charlie Morrison (lighting), and Matt Kraus (sound).

WEST SIDE STORY is recommended for audiences 13 and up and runs through June 28. Special performances include a relaxed performance on June 26, audio-described performances on June 21 and June 27, and open-captioned and ASL-interpreted performances on June 27 and June 28. For tickets, visit papermill.org or call 973-376-4343.