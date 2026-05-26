LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Cancel Performances at Westside Theatre Due to HVAC Repairs

It has been announced that Little Shop of Horrors has canceled performances scheduled for June 9 through June 12, 2026 have been canceled due to repairs needed for the HVAC system at The Westside Theatre.

The production stated that all rescheduling and refund requests should be directed to the original point of purchase. The Off-Broadway revival, now in its seventh year at The Westside Theatre, will continue its open-ended engagement, with tickets currently on sale through January 23, 2028.

The current cast includes Nikki M. James as Audrey, Jordan Fisher as Seymour, and Claybourne Elder in the company. Also featured are Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as the Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the revival is directed by Michael Mayer. The production began previews at The Westside Theatre in September 2019 and officially opened in October of that year.

Originally premiering Off-Broadway in 1982, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a struggling florist whose discovery of a mysterious plant changes the course of his life — and threatens humanity itself.