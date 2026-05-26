PITCH PERFECT Musical Adaptation Could Be In Development

A musical adaptation of Pitch Perfect is seemingly in development. Recent social media posts have signaled that a workshop is currently underway, with the musical featuring a book by Sas Goldberg.

Further details on the project, such as creative team and further casting, are currently under wraps.

The original Pitch Perfect film was released in 2012 and starred Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, and more. The sequel was released in 2015 with the third and final film coming out in 2017.

The original film was directed by Jason Moore, who helmed the Broadway productions of Avenue Q, The Cher Show, Shrek the Musical, and more. The screenplay, based on Mickey Rapkin's Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory, was written by Kay Cannon.

Sas Goldberg made her Broadway debut in 2017 to rave reviews, playing ‘Kiki’ in Significant Other. She has written for The Shrink Next Door, Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series Life And Beth, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has also sold and developed pilots at HBO, Freeform, FX, NBC, FOX, Warner Brothers, and Bravo working with producers such as Jake Kasdan/Melvin Marr, Lee Eisenberg, Jenni Konner, Andrew Rannells, Liz Tigelaar, The Lonely Island, Will Gluck, Jeffrey Seller, John Riggi and JAX Media.