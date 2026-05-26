EVITA Will Play the Winter Garden Theatre Beginning in February 2027

Further details have been revealed for the Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, starring Olivier Award and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler as "Eva Perón." The production will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) with preview performances beginning Saturday evening, February 27, 2027 for a Thursday, March 25, 2027 opening night.

Read reviews for the London production here and check out photos here.

Amex Presale Tickets are available now through Monday, June 1 at 9:59 AM ET. Fan pre-sale tickets will commence Friday, May 29 at 10 AM ET through Monday, June 1 at 9:59 AM ET. Tickets for Evita will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 AM ET on Monday, June 1.

Rachel Zegler will not play ‘Eva Perón’ at certain performances during the run. For more information, check the full performance schedule at evitathemusical.com. Additional casting, including an ‘Eva Perón’ alternate, and creative team members will be announced shortly.

Evita played a sold-out engagement at the London Palladium last summer. Evita recently received two Olivier Awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Zegler. The production was also awarded Best Musical and Best Musical Performance for Zegler at the London Standard Theatre Awards, along with receiving five WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival and Best Performer in a Musical for Zegler.

Evita will play the Winter Garden immediately following Lloyd’s critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing which will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement at the same legendary venue this fall.

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Evita on Broadway will be produced by Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company and Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals by arrangement with LW Entertainment. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as general managers for the production.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.