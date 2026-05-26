The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association Create New Audition Initiative

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have created the League-Equity Audition Program ("LEAP"), a new pilot initiative designed to provide Equity actors the opportunity to be seen by top creative talent and casting professionals outside of the typical production-specific audition process.

Unlike the standard audition, LEAP is not intended to cast any particular production or project. Rather, LEAP is designed to give writers, directors, choreographers, casting directors, and other theatre professionals who develop new work the chance to see performers in the audition room so they can build relationships for future projects.

"Broadway has always thrived with the discovery of new talent. As our industry continues to think about access, opportunity, and how creative teams meet performers, it’s important that we continue exploring new approaches," said Broadway League President Jason Laks. "We’re always proud to partner with Actors’ Equity Association on programs that invest in the future of Broadway."

"Development work is so important in our industry, because that’s where the next generation of hits are born. And more often than not, a huge percentage of the cast that introduces new work on Broadway has been working with the creative team as they’ve brought that project to life," said Actors’ Equity Association President Brooke Shields. "LEAP creates a new on-ramp for performers to work on the kind of projects that can change the course of a career."

In 2025, Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League ratified a new Development Agreement. That new Development Agreement included the seeds of LEAP, creating a working group with the aim of holding industry-wide auditions to provide a new avenue for access for show creators and casting professionals to see performers outside of the traditional audition process.

The first auditions held as part of LEAP will take place at Actors’ Equity Association’s Audition Center in New York on June 29 and 30, with one day devoted to dancing and the other to singing and monologues. Additional information about the process will be shared with Equity members in the coming weeks.



