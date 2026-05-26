Video: Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'Wild' in THE LOST BOYS

Watch as Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan perform 'Wild' in The Lost Boys on Broadway!

The Lost Boys is nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 5 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 10 Dorian Theater Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and won 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), a Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever),.

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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