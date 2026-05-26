My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Video: Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'Wild' in THE LOST BOYS

Watch a clip from the show that is currently nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

By:

Watch as Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan perform 'Wild' in The Lost Boys on Broadway!

The Lost Boys is nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 5 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 10 Dorian Theater Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and won 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), a Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever),.

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Orchestrations - Top 3
1. Anders Eljas, Brian Usifer - Chess
22.2% of votes
2. Ethan Popp, The Rescues - The Lost Boys
20.4% of votes
3. William David Brohn - Ragtime
12% of votes

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Lost Boys Logo Magnet
The Lost Boys Logo Magnet
Buy a The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
Buy a The Lost Boys Logo Pin
The Lost Boys Logo Pin
Buy a The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $69
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101

Recommended For You