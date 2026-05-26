Tom Francis Joins Cast of Apple Series THE OFF WEEKS

Tom Francis, who received a Tony nomination for his performance as Joe Gillis in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, ​​​​​will appear in a recurring role in Apple TV's upcoming limited series The Off Weeks, Deadline reports.

Led and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller, the drama series follows writing professor Gus Adler (Stiller), whose life is thrown into chaos amid a divorce. He struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he begins to fall dangerously in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course.

Francis is set to star as the son of a character named Jonathan, who will be played by Richard Gere. The cast also includes Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, stage and screen star Arian Moayed, John Cho, Zoë Winters, Oh Mary! alum Tony Macht, Ravi V. Patel and Will Yun Lee.

Hailing from Apple Studios, The Off Weeks is showrun and executive-produced by Alissa Nutting and directed by Michael Showalter, who is also an executive producer. Stiller executive produces for Red Hour alongside John Lesher. Chastain executive produces alongside Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films. Showalter, who developed the project with Semi-Formal Productions, executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick. Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher executive produce for wiip. Peter Principato, Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg executive produce for Artists First. Dean Bakopoulos also serves as executive producer.

Francis earned praise in the recent Broadway production of Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, which transferred from the West End, where he won an Olivier Award. Other theater credits include & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre); What’s New Pussycat (Birmingham Rep); Rent (Hope Mill Theatre); Hair – The Concert (London Palladium) and I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre). He made his screen debut in the final season of Netflix's You, and was also seen in Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly in 2025. He will appear onscreen in Netflix's upcoming film, The Mosquito Bowl.

It was recently reported that the actor was auditioning to play James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios, featuring casting supervised by Nina Gold.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas