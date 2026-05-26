Video: For Sara Chase, Being in SCHMIGADOON! Is a Dream Come True

In 2013, Sara Chase made her Broadway debut in First Date. Now, thirteen years later, she is a Broadway leading lady and a first-time Tony Award nominee! This season Chase is back on Broadway in the most nominated show of the season, Schmigadoon!.

"When you are in middle school or high school and you dream of being on Broadway and moving to the city, this is the type of show that you picture in your head," she told BroadwayWorld. "It is fun, it is beautiful, people feel joy! I mean, it's like the show to dream of. I'm so, so grateful."

Watch in this video as Sara chats more about her whirlwind 2026, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.