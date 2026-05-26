Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video





Renée Elise Goldsberry is bringing back Angelica Schuyler— with a twist. The performer, who won a Tony for her performance in the hit musical Hamilton, recently released a new music video for her signature number Satisfied. Check it out now.

This guitar-led version of the song debuted on Goldsberry's debut album, Who I Really Am, which was released in June of 2025. The intimate video features Goldsberry in a candlelit room, a glass in hand, as she toasts the groom and the bride.

The video was produced by Joseph Abate & Kyle Mann, and engineered by Jordan Purvis & Kyle Mann. Crystal Monee Hall, Tasha Smith, and Kristina Miller provide the background vocals, with Jerry Roe on drums, Craig Young on bass, Rod Castro on guitar, and Dave Cohen and Kyle Mann on keys.

Goldsberry won Tony and Grammy Awards for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, also earning an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among others.

On screen, she has starred in Girls5Eva, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal. Her most recent project is the film A House of Dynamite, in which she plays the First Lady of the United States.