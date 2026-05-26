Video: THE GILDED AGE Confirms Season 4 Return in 2026 with New Promo

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Fans eager to return to the glamorous world of The Gilded Age won't have to wait too much longer. In a new HBO Max spot, the streamer previewed several titles from their upcoming slate, confirming that Season 4 of the hit series will return sometime this year.

The video contained new footage from the forthcoming season, including our first look at fan-favorite characters such as Bertha, played by Tony nominee Carrie Coon, Death of a Salesman star Ben Ahlers as Jack, and Denée Benton as Peggy Scott. Other titles in the promo include the Harry Potter series, House of the Dragon Season 3, Lanterns, and more.

The new season of The Gilded Age is currently in production, with a recent shoot in the South William Street block in the Financial District, which was transformed for a large-scale parade sequence. Check out behind-the-scenes videos from the set here.

"Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost," a Season 4 logline reads. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

Returning Gilded Age cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and Audra McDonald. The HBO series features many stage alums; take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in the first three seasons.

New cast members for Season 4 includes Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway's King Lear, off-Broadway's Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance, Othello), Drama Desk Award nominee Dallas Roberts (Nocturne), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and James Scully (Oh, Mary!), among others.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO