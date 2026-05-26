'Broadway Bakes' Returns to Schmackary's With Stars From HADESTOWN, SCHMIGADOON & More

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Schmackary’s is hosting their 7th Broadway Bakes fundraiser this week. For the first time since the pandemic, 20 of the biggest names on Broadway will work behind the counter at Schmackary’s, selling cookies to customers and raising money in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event also celebrates Schmackary’s 14th anniversary on 45th street.

Each day this week through Friday, from 4-6pm, half of the sales and all of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary’s will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Confirmed participants this year include Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Josh Rivera, Harvey Guillén, Betsy Wolfe, Christopher Sieber, Max Clayton, Marty Lauter, Jenny Mollet, Max Clayton, and Katerina Papacostas. Cast members from Hadestown and Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody are set to appear, plus more special guests.

Whitney Leavitt and husband Connor Leavitt have also been announced to be participating this Thursday at 9am.

In the past, Schmackary’s Broadway Bakes fundraiser helped raise over $70,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“Every step of the way, the backing of the theatre community has helped our little cookie company grow into a huge success story," Zachary “Schmackary” Schmahl, the owner, creator and cookie master of Schmackary’s, said. "So when it came time to give back, Schmackary’s wanted to assist the Broadway community in any way possible. Broadway Bakes was born and the stars have come out twice now to help us give back and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.”

Previous participants include Audra McDonald, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Rob McClure, Alex Brightman, Eric Anderson, James Monroe Iglehart, Lena Hall, Jeremy Jordan, Lesli Margherita, Corey Cott, Will Swenson, Beth Malone, and David Burtka.