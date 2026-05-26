Video: Guess Broadway Title Characters with These JEOPARDY! Questions





During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show dedicated a category to "Broadway Title Characters." Clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of characters from the theater canon whose names are featured in the title, ranging from recent hits to older classics. Find out if you know these characters by watching the clip!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including those timed to the revival of Art and Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Other past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim." Last August, the show shone a spotlight on The Wizard of Oz with a category dedicated to the beloved movie musical.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 42nd season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.