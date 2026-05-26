Video: Watch the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert with Laura Osnes, Mary McCormack & More





On Sunday, May 24, PBS debuted the annual National Memorial Day Concert, airing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Watch the full broadcast now, featuring performances from Tony Award nominees Mary McCormack and Laura Osnes, among others.

Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the concert also featured performances and appearances by The Pitt star Noah Wyle, Melissa Leo, Andy Grammer, Jonathan Banks, Mickey Guyton, Jamey Johnson, Alan Jackson, Blessing Offor and Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

The 37th annual broadcast of the National Memorial Day Concert, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, featured segments highlighting the 1776 American Revolution and the 85th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, also honoring Vietnam War veterans and Gold Star Families with special tributes, as well as a 25th anniversary remembrance from the 9/11 attacks.

The broadcast aired on Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, and will also be streaming on YouTube and here, and available as Video on Demand from May 24 to June 7, 2026.