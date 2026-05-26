Video: 'Dance at the Gym' in Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

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Watch the cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's West Side Story in rehearsals, performing the famous 'Dance at the Gym' here!

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, the enduring masterpiece reimagines Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York, where young lovers Tony and Maria dare to dream of a future together as rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks clash for control of the streets. The production is directed by Mark S. Hoebee, with original choreography by Jerome Robbins reproduced by Alex Sánchez and music direction by Ben McNaboe.