Review Roundup: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway

See what the critics are saying about Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Alan Kliffer.

Inspired by the hit drama series about a love affair between two hockey stars, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

The musical is playing now at 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel).

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: The show is very much aimed at fans of the real Heated Rivalry, and it arrives at just the right time for those of us who couldn’t get enough of the series. The initial wave of obsession having faded, we’re now into the long wait for Season 2, eager for scraps to tide us over. Most of the show’s comedy stems from the tonal clash between the steamy subject matter and the earnestness of traditional musical theater, and it wouldn’t work if the cast weren’t experts at the latter. Aside from Moon and Armstrong, the ace actors —Ryann Redmond, Ryan Duncan and Cherry Torres—wear many hats and don many silly wigs in multiple roles. (The role of veteran hockey man Scott Hunter is performed by an audience member; on the night I attended, it was fellow critic Tim Teeman.) It’s knowingly silly but also, sneakily, just a little sexy, too. It knows how to wink both ways at once.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” is of course exploiting the popularity of the TV series about two rival hockey players who over six episodes late last year had hot, sweaty sex then fell in love. And yes, it’s a campy show of raunchy puns and ill-fitting wigs, served with a side of beefcake. But the Ilya and Shane on stage are Broadway veterans Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jimin Moon, and they not only offer spot-on impersonations of the cocky Russian and the amiable Canadian; there are moments when their talent helps turn this lark into satisfying — even serious — musical theater. But only moments. I doubt that much of “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” would greatly appeal to anybody who isn’t already at least acquainted with the series.

Matthew Wexler, 1 Minute Critic: Still, Heated Rivalry is its own beast, bolstered by a familiar IP that will put butts (though not quite as muscular as Ilya’s) in seats. There’s no shortage of similar shows on Broadway right now, Titaníque and Schmigadoon! among them, at a higher price point. Cost aside, the musical delivers a delightful queer romp, perfect for Pride month or anyone craving a chicken smoothie. IYKYK. And if you don’t, you’ll still have a great time.

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: That's no fault, though, of Jimin Moon, a comic yet earnest standout as Shane, and Jay Armstrong Johnson, who nails Ilya's Slavic stoicism. One wishes they had more stage time together, enough to fully ignite their currently simmering chemistry as much as the heart they bring individually. But in just about all other respects, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is on fire. You're in for a pucking good time.