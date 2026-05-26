Video: Julie Andrews Makes Surprise Virtual Appearance at World Parkinson Congress

Icon Julie Andrews made a virtual appearance in a video message that played for attendees at Sunday's World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, an annual event aimed at combatting the progressive movement disorder. Watch the video here!

"Your participation is invaluable, as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be. May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks."

About Julie Andrews

A child actress and singer, Andrews appeared in the West End in 1948 and from 1950 to 1952 on the radio programme "Educating Archie" in which she played Archie's girlfriend. She made her Broadway debut in The Boy Friend (1954). She rose to prominence in Broadway musicals starring as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady (1956) and Queen Guinevere in Camelot (1960), as well as Victor/Victoria (1995).

She also starred in the Rodgers and Hammerstein television musical Cinderella (1957). She made her film debut playing the title role in Walt Disney's Mary Poppins (1964) and won the Academy Award for Best Actress. The following year, she starred in the musical film The Sound of Music (1965), playing Maria von Trapp and winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Andrews starred in various films, working with directors including her husband Blake Edwards, George Roy Hill, and Alfred Hitchcock. Films she starred in include The Americanization of Emily (1964), Hawaii (1966), Torn Curtain (1966), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), Star! (1968), The Tamarind Seed (1974), 10 (1979), S.O.B. (1981), Victor/Victoria (1982), That's Life! (1986), and Duet for One (1986). She later returned to films, acting in The Princess Diaries (2001), The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), as well as Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime (both 2003). She also has voiced roles in the Shrek franchise (2001–2010) and the Despicable Me franchise (2010–present).

Andrews is also known for her collaborations with Carol Burnett, including television specials in 1962, 1971, and 1989. She starred in her variety special, The Julie Andrews Hour (1973), for which she received the Primetime Emmy Award. Recently she co-created and hosted Julie's Greenroom (2008, 2017), and voiced Lady Whistledown in the Netflix series Bridgerton (2020–present). Andrews has co-authored numerous children's books with her daughter and two autobiographies, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years (2008) and Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years (2019).