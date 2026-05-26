Video: Learn the Tony-Nominated Ballroom Choreography from CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Cats: The Jellicle Ball dance captains Bryce Farris and Dava Huesca teach Ben the choreography from "Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats".
Ben is back with a new season of Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!
Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!
In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room to break down Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons' Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's CATS: The Jellicle Ball with the help of dance captains Bryce Farris and Dava Huesca. Can you keep up?
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