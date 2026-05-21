Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 21, 2026- SCHMIGADOON! To Hit the Road and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's dive into yesterday's top stories from across the theatre world. We're covering everything from exciting touring news to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. Whether you're curious about what's next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre, thrilled about Schmigadoon!'s upcoming North American Tour, or eager to hear from Rachel Dratch about The Rocky Horror Show, we've got you covered. Read on for exclusive content, stunning production photos, industry highlights, and all the Broadway buzz you need to start your day!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, May 21
The 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards
|The Front Page
|
What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
|
SCHMIGADOON! to Launch North American Tour in September 2027
Schmigadoon! will launch a North American Tour in September 2027. Major engagements are slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more. Further cities and casting will be revealed at a later date.
|
Video: From Diehards to First-Timers, Rachel Dratch Says All Are Welcome at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch chats more about being invited to the Tony Awards party, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season, and so much more.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the season three finale of Elsbeth, Tony nominee Ben Levi Ross shows off his vocal chops with a performance of the jazz standard, 'That's All,' made famous by Bobby Darin. Get a first look at Ross's rendition now.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt Take First Bows in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Stephi Wild
Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt took their first bows in Maybe Happy Ending. The pair have taken on the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire”, respectively. Check out the video of their first bows here!. (more...)
| Video: Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the trailer for Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow starring Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland. The production runs until 21 June 2026.. (more...)
|
Video: Joshua Henry & Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Sarah Brown Eyes' From RAGTIME
Photos/Video: Broadway Bets Raises $989,528 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Video: THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD First Look with Hugh Jackman
by Josh Sharpe
A new first look for A24's The Death of Robin Hood is giving viewers an idea of what to expect in the new reimagining of the classic tale, featuring Hugh Jackman. Watch it now.. (more...)
Video: Eric Anderson Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway
by Michael Major
Eric Anderson is back, chickens! The Broadway favorite made his return to Moulin Rouge! the Musical as 'Harold Zidler' for the musical's final months at the Al Hirschfeld. Watch a video of Anderson's first curtain call back in the role!. (more...)
Video: Goodspeed Musicals Launches Search for Sandy Ahead of ANNIE's 50th Anniversary Production
|Hot Photos
| Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Celebrity Autobiography is now on Broadway! This marks the Broadway premiere of the long-running Off-Broadway production. Celebrity Autobiography is a Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack. Check out photos from opening night here.. (more...)
|
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Stars as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW
Photos: First Look at Jon Cryer in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Photos: Nikki M. James, Katerina McCrimmon, and More Lead CHICAGO Reading at The Players Club
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aléna Watters and Natalie Joy Johnson have joined the two invite-only industry staged readings of Had It Blue, the new rock-and-roll musical with book and lyrics by Paul Pecorino and music by David Nehls.. (more...)
Ensemble Studio Theatre Reveals Inaugural Memorial Writers Fund Recipients & Legacy Gifts
by Stephi Wild
Ensemble Studio Theatre announced legacy gifts from the families of playwrights Arthur Giron and Bridgette A. Wimberly, including a Memorial Writers Fund honoring Wimberly, with Stephanie Berry and Cassandra Medley named as inaugural recipients.. (more...)
PERFORMING ARTISTS IN CONVERSATION: TISA CHANG & PAN ASIAN REP Event to Be Featured at MOCA
by Stephi Wild
The Museum of Chinese in America will present a conversation with Tisa Chang of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, covering the company's founding, the Asian American theater movement, and the future of the field.. (more...)
PAC NYC Unveils New New Education, Artistic and Family Initiatives
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has revealed a significant expansion of its commitment to New York City’s youth through a slate of new education, artistic, and family-focused programs.. (more...)
R&B Artist Leon Thomas to Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award
by Josh Sharpe
Three-time Grammy Award-winner and Broadway alum Leon Thomas will be honored with the ASCAP Vanguard Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. . (more...)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More to Receive Actors' Equity Foundation '26 Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Actors’ Equity Foundation has revealed the recipients of its 2026 awards for theatre artists. These honors will be awarded at a ceremony emceed by Julie Halston, a previous recipient of the Foundation's Richard Seff Award.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The reviews are in for Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway premiere of Indian Princesses, written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez and directed by Miranda Cornell. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Sings Beyoncé announced a cast including Todrick Hall, Liisi LaFontaine, and Marcus Paul James for two performances at The Cutting Room, featuring hits from Beyoncé's catalog and Destiny's Child.. (more...)
Review Roundup: INDIAN PRINCESSES Opens at Atlantic Theater Company
by Stephi Wild
The reviews are in for Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway premiere of Indian Princesses, written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez and directed by Miranda Cornell. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Krysta Rodriguez Will Join CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart'
by Stephi Wild
Krysta Rodriguez will join the cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart. She will begin performances in June at the Ambassador Theatre. Rodriguez most recently appeared on Broadway in SMASH.. (more...)
ATG Entertainment Reportedly Being Prepared For Sale
by Joshua Wright
Providence Equity Partners is exploring a sale of ATG Entertainment, the operator behind major West End and Broadway venues, in a deal that could value the company above £4 billion.. (more...)
Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess Will Host The Tony Awards: Act One
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Interview: 'A Showgirl Is A Showgirl!': Performer Amber Topaz on Her Show RED at Crazy Coqs
by Christiana Rose
On 24 May, cabaret siren Amber Topaz will be at Crazy Coqs to bring us Red, a musical revue celebrating redheaded musical theatre stars of stage and screen. A journey from Old Hollywood via the Westend to Broadway, with iconic show-stopping numbers that have shaped musical theatre her-story.. (more...)
Review: THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD, Starring Ralf Little
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Author John Le Carré famously banned stage versions of his work, and he may well have felt quietly vindicated with his decision having seen David Eldridge's adaptation of his third book, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold. Jeremy Herrin directs a cinematic and darkly-tinged production that ends up being more style over substance.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Hakuna matata"
- The Lion King
Videos