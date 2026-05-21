Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 21, 2026- SCHMIGADOON! To Hit the Road and More

Video: Joshua Henry & Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Sarah Brown Eyes' From RAGTIME

by Michael Major

Lincoln Center Theater and Concord Theatricals Recordings have released new video footage of Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis performing 'Sarah Brown Eyes' from the recently released Ragtime cast recording.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Broadway Bets Raises $989,528 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

by Stephi Wild

Broadway’s official game night, Broadway Bets, hosted an evening of poker that raised $989,528 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

by Michael Major