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Video: Joshua Henry & Nichelle Lewis Perform 'Sarah Brown Eyes' From RAGTIME

Both performers were recently nominated for Tony Awards for their performances in the revival.

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Ragtime 2025 Broadway Cast Recording - Available Now



Lincoln Center Theater and Concord Theatricals Recordings have released new footage of Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis performing "Sarah Brown Eyes" from the recently released Ragtime cast recording. Both performers were recently nominated for Tony Awards for their performances in the revival.

The production received 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, along with nods for Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and Ben Levi Ross. See the complete list of Tony nominations here.

The 2025 Broadway Revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater was recently extended to August 2. The cast also features Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Ben Levi RossShaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIAllison BlackwellRodd CyrusNick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

The album is available in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The album was produced by three-time Grammy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time Grammy Award nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Grammy Award winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Orchestrations - Top 3
1. Ethan Popp, The Rescues - The Lost Boys
24.4% of votes
2. Anders Eljas, Brian Usifer - Chess
12.9% of votes
3. William David Brohn - Ragtime
12.9% of votes

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