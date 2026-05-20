Video: Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW

You can now get a first look at the trailer for Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow starring Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland, Jacob Dudman as Mickey and Adam Filipe as Anthony, currently playing at Soho Theatre Walthamstow.

Alongside Jinkx, Jacob and Adam, the rest of the company includes Fred Double, Francesca Ellis and Joshy Alody. The production runs until 21 June 2026.

Blending the voice, the sparkle, the chaos, and some of Garland’s most unforgettable songs, End of the Rainbow is a theatrical depiction of Judy Garland in the final chapter of her life. Pulling back the curtain on Hollywood’s sweetheart and revealing a life lived under the relentless gaze of fame, where every triumph and heartbreak is played out in technicolour. Witness and celebrate Garland’s extraordinary talent, resilience, and the human story behind the legend in a performance that will stay with you long after the lights go down. See photos of the production HERE!