Photos: First Look at Jon Cryer in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

There's a new VP at the bee! Emmy Award-winning comedic legend Jon Cryer just joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Vice Principal Douglas Panch. Check out an exclusive first look at him in action below!

Best known for his iconic, award-winning performances in “Two and a Half Men” and Pretty in Pink, Cryer brings his singular comedic voice to the role of Vice Principal Douglas Panch—the spelling bee’s co-moderator. Panch clings to procedure and order even as the competition around him descends into delightful chaos, with each show offering new moments of spontaneity and discovery with the cast and audience.

Cryer joins Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.