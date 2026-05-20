Video: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Celebrates Its Opening Night On Broadway

Celebrity Autobiography is now on Broadway! This marks the Broadway premiere of the long-running Off-Broadway production. Celebrity Autobiography is a Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack. Go inside the starry opening night in new video!

The opening night cast included Tony Award-winner Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson, and creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Check out photos from opening night!

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

Read the reviews for Celebrity Autobiography.