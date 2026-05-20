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Video: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Celebrates Its Opening Night On Broadway

The opening night cast included Tony Award-winner Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, and more.

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Celebrity Autobiography is now on Broadway! This marks the Broadway premiere of the long-running Off-Broadway production. Celebrity Autobiography is a Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack. Go inside the starry opening night in new video!

The opening night cast included Tony Award-winner Scott AdsitMatthew BroderickMario CantoneJeff HillerJackie HoffmanGayle KingAndrea MartinBobby MoynihanBen MankiewiczKenan ThompsonNia VardalosRita Wilson, and creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Check out photos from opening night!

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

Read the reviews for Celebrity Autobiography.

The expanding roster of performers also includes Brooke AdamsPamela AdlonJason Alexander, Anthony AndersonLewis BlackChristie BrinkleyDanny BursteinBob CostasKatie CouricTate DonovanChloe FinemanWill ForteGina GershonKathy GriffinChristopher JacksonKen JeongSusan LucciRalph MacchioEric McCormackTiler PeckLeslie Rodriguez KritzerMolly ShannonTony ShalhoubJennifer TillyBruce VilanchAlan Zweibel, and more.


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2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Touring Production - Top 3
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