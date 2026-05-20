Exclusive: Ben Levi Ross Performs Bobby Darin Song in ELSBETH Season 3 Finale

Ragtime isn’t the only place you can hear Ben Levi Ross sing this week. In the season three finale of Elsbeth, the Tony nominee shows off his vocal chops with his character Teddy Tascioni, the son of the titular attorney.

In this sneak peek clip from the episode, which BroadwayWorld can exclusively share, Teddy takes the stage to croon to his boyfriend Roy, played by Hayward Leach. In a fun Broadway connection, Teddy sings the jazz standard, "That's All," made famous by Bobby Darin in 1959. The song is among those featured in the hit show Just in Time, currently playing at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Eagle-eyed viewers can also spot fellow Broadway alum Nathan Lee Graham in the background, supporting Ross on piano.

While performing, Elsbeth and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) watch from the sidelines and, in a meta reference to Levi's musical theater career, agree that Teddy's talents would be a great fit for the Broadway stage. While balancing his acclaimed performance in the ongoing revival of Ragtime, the actor continued to appear in a recurring capacity throughout this season.

Get a first look at Ross's performance in the clip, and tune in to the season finale on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS. Titled “That’s All," the episode also features guest appearances from three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, who stars as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane, along with two-time Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie as philanthropist Monty Blakemont III.

The official logline reveals that "A minor royal’s mysterious death at New York’s most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret and murder." Take a look at photos from the episode, which is written by Jonathan Tolins.

Elsbeth follows the exploits of the title character, played by Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston. An unconventional attorney, Elsbeth works with the NYPD to track down New York’s most well-heeled murderers, employing her unique intuitive insight and, often, her wide-ranging knowledge of Broadway musicals.

The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Gleason, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. CBS has already given the series a fourth season order, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS