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SCHMIGADOON! to Launch North American Tour in September 2027

The tour will premiere at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada.

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SCHMIGADOON! to Launch North American Tour in September 2027

Schmigadoon! will launch a North American Tour in September 2027. The tour will premiere at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more. Further cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, premier Broadway licensing house Theatrical Rights Worldwide has acquired the stage licensing rights to Schmigadoon!. Under the agreement with TRW, Schmigadoon! will initially be positioned for productions in over 60 countries worldwide, with projected audiences expected to surpass 4 million globally. North American licensing is expected to include professional, regional, amateur, community and school productions, including a specially adapted middle and high school edition created with Cinco Paul.

Schmigadoon! is the most Tony Award-nominated production of the season, receiving 12 nominations including “Best Musical.” The show has also been awarded “Outstanding New Musical” by the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama Desk Awards. Additionally, Schmigadoon! received the Chita Rivera Awards for “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.”

SCHMIGADOON! to Launch North American Tour in September 2027 Image
The cast of Schmigadoon!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Sound Design - Top 3
1. Adam Fisher - The Lost Boys
35.3% of votes
2. Tony Gayle - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
10.3% of votes
3. Kai Harada - Ragtime
7.3% of votes

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