SCHMIGADOON! to Launch North American Tour in September 2027

Schmigadoon! will launch a North American Tour in September 2027. The tour will premiere at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more. Further cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, premier Broadway licensing house Theatrical Rights Worldwide has acquired the stage licensing rights to Schmigadoon!. Under the agreement with TRW, Schmigadoon! will initially be positioned for productions in over 60 countries worldwide, with projected audiences expected to surpass 4 million globally. North American licensing is expected to include professional, regional, amateur, community and school productions, including a specially adapted middle and high school edition created with Cinco Paul.

Schmigadoon! is the most Tony Award-nominated production of the season, receiving 12 nominations including “Best Musical.” The show has also been awarded “Outstanding New Musical” by the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama Desk Awards. Additionally, Schmigadoon! received the Chita Rivera Awards for “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.”

The cast of Schmigadoon!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.