Video: Eric Anderson Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Eric Anderson is back, chickens! The Broadway favorite made his return to Moulin Rouge! the Musical as 'Harold Zidler' for the musical's final months at the Al Hirschfeld. Anderson originated the role of “Harold Zidler” in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years.

Watch a video of Anderson's first curtain call back in the role, complete with the musical's signature megamix encore.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which had been previously announced to close on July 26, 2026, has been extended by popular demand for an additional five weeks. The production will now play its final performance on Sunday, August 30, 2026

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, the musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film. The stage adaptation celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga - and has now been seen by more than 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, including current engagements on Broadway, a North American tour, London's West End, Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, a World Tour, and non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas