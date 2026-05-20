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Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway

The opening night cast included Matthew Broderick, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan,  Kenan Thompson, and more.

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Celebrity Autobiography is now on Broadway! This marks the Broadway premiere of the long-running Off-Broadway production. Celebrity Autobiography is a Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack. Check out photos from opening night below!

Previews for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY began on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Shubert Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on May 18. The limited Broadway engagement is scheduled to run through August 16, 2026.

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

Read the reviews for Celebrity Autobiography.

The Monday, May 18 opening night cast included Tony Award-winner Scott AdsitMatthew BroderickMario CantoneJeff HillerJackie HoffmanGayle KingAndrea MartinBobby MoynihanBen MankiewiczKenan ThompsonNia VardalosRita Wilson, and creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

The expanding roster of performers also includes Brooke AdamsPamela AdlonJason Alexander, Anthony AndersonLewis BlackChristie BrinkleyDanny BursteinBob CostasKatie CouricTate DonovanChloe FinemanWill ForteGina GershonKathy GriffinChristopher JacksonKen JeongSusan LucciRalph MacchioEric McCormackTiler PeckLeslie Rodriguez KritzerMolly ShannonTony ShalhoubJennifer TillyBruce VilanchAlan Zweibel, and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Andrea Martin

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Bobby Moynihan and Kenan Thompson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Gayle King and Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rita Wilson and Nia Vardalos

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rita Wilson and Scott Adsit

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Bryan Cranston and Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Christy Turlington, Ed Burns, Bryan Cranston, Rita Wilson, Robin Dearden and Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Tom Hanks, Gracie McGraw, Rita Wilson, Jacob Dorman and Audrey McGraw

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrea Martin and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Nia Vardalos and Bobby Moynihan

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jackie Hoffman

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jackie Hoffman

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Kenan Thompson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Kenan Thompson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrea Martin

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrea Martin

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Mario Cantone

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Bobby Moynihan

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Bobby Moynihan

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jeff Hiller

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jeff Hiller

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Christopher Jackson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Ben Mankiewicz

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rita Wilson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rita Wilson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Nia Vardalos

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Nia Vardalos

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Eugene Pack

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Eugene Pack

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Scott Adsit

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Gayle King

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Gayle King

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Gayle King

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Gayle King and Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Tom Hanks

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Alan Zweibel

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrew Durand

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrew Durand

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andrew Durand and Olivia Puckett

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Rob Shuter

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Spencer Garrett

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Spencer Garrett, Jolie Fisher and Christopher Jackson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Brian Moreland and Jeff T. Daniel

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
F. Murray Abraham

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Lia Vollack and Derek McLane

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Derek McLane

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Katie Couric

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
John Molner and Katie Couric

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Christopher Sieber

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Alison Luff and Matt Magnusson

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Bryan Cranston

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Dr. Barry Kohn and Eric Falkenstein

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Richard Kind and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Andy Sandberg and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jackie Hoffman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jackie Hoffman, Jeff Hiller and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Jerry Dixon and Mario Cantone

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Alan Zweibel and Robin Blankman

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Edward Burns

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Christy Turlington

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Stan Ponte and Brian Moreland

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Cedering Fox and guest

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Andrea Martin

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Paten Hughes

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Paten Hughes

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Larry Hirschhorn

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Douglas Denoff and Bruce Robert Harris

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
Carson Zoch and Haile Ferrier

Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens on Broadway Image
The cast of "Masquerade"


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