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Video: From Diehards to First-Timers, Rachel Dratch Says All Are Welcome at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Rachel Dratch is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

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Rachel Dratch is two for two! This season she returns in her second Broadway outing (The Rocky Horror Show) and she picks up her second Tony nomination in the process. She was nominated in 2022 for her performance in POTUS. This time she is starring in a more familiar show.

"There's people that have seen the movie a hundred times and they know all the lines, and there's people that have never seen it, don't even know what they're getting into. It doesn't make a lot of sense! I mean, it goes to all different genres and worlds and it's like horror, and sex, and sci-fi, and everything. So some people are like, 'What am I watching!' But it's in the best way possible."

Watch in this video as Rachel chats more about being invited to the Tony Awards party, what an honor it is to be in this Broadway season, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
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16.1% of votes
3. Dog Day Afternoon
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