Video: Goodspeed Musicals Launches Search for Sandy Ahead of ANNIE's 50th Anniversary Production





Goodspeed Musicals has released the first episode of The Search for Sandy, a video series documenting the search for the shelter dog who will play Sandy in the company's 50th Anniversary production of ANNIE, opening October 30, 2026.

In partnership with Berloni Theatrical Animals, Goodspeed has enlisted renowned animal trainer Bill Berloni, who found and trained the original Sandy for Goodspeed's world premiere production of ANNIE in 1976. Berloni is returning 50 years later to find and train the next four-legged star, and the selected dog will not only perform in the show but be adopted by Berloni and live at his home in Connecticut.

Shelters are invited to submit mixed-breed dogs weighing 45 to 65 pounds with medium to long hair and beige coloring. The ideal candidate will be outgoing, dog-friendly, good with children, and food- or toy-motivated. If a dog is selected as a candidate, Berloni will travel to conduct an in-person temperament evaluation. Submissions can be made at goodspeed.org, and questions can be directed to sandy@goodspeed.org.

The milestone production, directed by Jenn Thompson with choreography by Patti Wilcox and music direction by Adam Souza, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved musical's birth on the very stage where it premiered. With a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, ANNIE follows the irrepressible orphan as she escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage, befriends her lovable mutt Sandy, and finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, all bursting with timeless songs including 'Tomorrow,' 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' and 'Maybe.'

For tickets and information, visit goodspeed.org or call the box office at 1-860-873-8668.