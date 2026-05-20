Video: Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt Take First Bows in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING





Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt took their first bows in Maybe Happy Ending on May 19. The pair have taken on the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire”, respectively. Check out the video of their first bows here!

Piser stars in the role following Tony Award-winner Darren Criss’ final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Kevitt, an original company member and current Standby for “Claire,” recently played the role for an extended period from February 17 through Thursday, April 2, 2026. They join the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Joining the Maybe Happy Ending company as the Standby for “Claire” are Savy Jackson and Cathy Ang, who joins as a vacation cover. Savy Jackson is scheduled to perform the role of “Claire” for three weeks from August 4-22, 2026