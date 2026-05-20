ATG Entertainment Reportedly Being Prepared For Sale

ATG Entertainment, the British theatre operator behind a significant portion of London's West End and several Broadway houses, is being prepared for a possible sale by its private equity owner, according to a Reuters report.

Citing four people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Providence Equity Partners has held discussions with advisers in recent weeks regarding a potential sale of its controlling stake in the company, formerly known as Ambassador Theatre Group. A formal auction could begin in the second half of this year, though no final decision has been made, two of the sources told the news agency.

A transaction could value ATG Entertainment at more than £4 billion (roughly $5.38 billion), one source told Reuters, with the figure derived from recent earnings and comparable valuations for industry peers such as Live Nation.

Providence acquired ATG Entertainment in 2013 in a deal reported at the time to be worth £350 million. Blackstone took a minority position in the company in 2024.

ATG Entertainment operates more than 70 venues spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Spain, drawing an annual audience of over 18 million. Its London portfolio hosts long-running musicals including THE BOOK OF MORMON, WICKED, and THE LION KING. On Broadway, the company operates the Lyric Theatre, the Hudson Theatre, and the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.