Video: Andrew Rannells and Allison Janney Star in MISS YOU, LOVE YOU Trailer





Broadway alums Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells are starring in Miss You, Love You, a new HBO original film from Academy Award-winning writer Jim Rash. Check out the newly released trailer for the movie, which debuts Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Miss You, Love You follows a blunt, grieving widow, Diane Patterson (Allison Janney), who is forced to plan her husband’s funeral with a total stranger: her estranged son’s assistant, Jamie Simms (Andrew Rannells). The trailer previews their unexpected partnership, which follows the pair as they fumble through grief, ultimately becoming an unlikely conduit for connection, laughter, and healing for this mother and her unexpected surrogate son.

The cast includes Academy Award and Emmy winner Allison Janney as Diane Patterson, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Jamie Simms, Bonnie Hunt as Judith Bibbs, Suzy Nakamura as Kathy, Oscar Nuñez as Minister, and Lisa Schurga as Nance.

Miss You, Love You is written and directed by Jim Rash; produced by Kevin Walsh, Nat Faxon, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane for Madison Wells; executive produced by Michael Bowes; co-produced by Tammy Allen; associate produced by Liz Lippman.

Photo Credit: Jordin Althaus/HBO