Video: THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD First Look with Hugh Jackman





A new first look for A24's The Death of Robin Hood is giving viewers an idea of what to expect in the new reimagining of the folklore legend, featuring Hugh Jackman. In the video, the Tony-winner, along with writer/director Michael Sarnoski, offers insights into the new take on the legend, which depicts Robin Hood as an aging man full of regrets about his past life of crime and murder.

Watch the first look now, featuring sweeping shots of the movie's filming locations and a preview of the medieval violence on display in this epic interpretation. The Death of Robin Hood will arrive in theaters on June 19.

According to the logline, the movie will follow the character as he "finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation."

Jackman leads the cast alongside Tony winner Jodie Comer, who appeared on Broadway and the West End in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie and recently reprised her role as Tessa Ensler for the U.K. and Ireland tour. Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe round out the cast of the film.

The movie is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who previously helmed "Pig", starring Nicolas Cage, and 2024's "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman.

His other Broadway credits include The River, Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, A Steady Rain, and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.

Photo Credit: A24