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Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Stars as Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW

The production also stars Jacob Dudman as Mickey and Adam Filipe as Anthony.

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BroadwayWorld has a first look at Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow in London. Peter Quilter’s play is now running at Soho Theatre Walthamstow, also starring Jacob Dudman as Mickey and Adam Filipe as Anthony.

End of the Rainbow will run through June 21, 2026, with the cast also including Fred Double, Francesca Ellis, and Joshy Alody.

Blending Garland’s signature voice and Stage Presence with a portrayal of her final years, END OF THE RAINBOW explores the performer’s life under the pressures of fame, focusing on both her public triumphs and private struggles.

The production is directed by Rupert Hands, with musical supervision and orchestration by Leo Munby and musical direction by Nick Barstow. The creative team also includes movement director Fabian Aloise, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Tony Gayle, set and Costume Designer Jasmine Swan, wig, hair, and makeup designer Dominique Martin, and dialect coach Rebecca Daltry.

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7.4% of votes
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