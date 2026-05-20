Photos/Video: Broadway Bets Raises $989,528 For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

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Broadway’s official game night, Broadway Bets, took place on May 18, 2026, for an evening of poker that raised $989,528 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year’s event welcomed the largest number of players in its history. Check out photos and video!

Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning producer and philanthropist Thomas S. Perakos stepped up as the first-ever presenting sponsor of Broadway Bets. His multi-year commitment of more than $1 million marked a milestone investment focusing exclusively on funding for health care, health insurance, mental health support, counseling and emergency assistance for all members of the Broadway and theater community during their critical times of need.

Stars in attendance were 2026 Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott (Death of a Salesman);Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman); Patrick Ball (Becky Shaw, HBO’s The Pitt); NSYNC’s Lance Bass; Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Off-Broadway’s Heathers); James Carpinello (The Lost Boys producer); 2026 Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher (Chess); Grammy nominee Deborah Cox(Titanique); Robert Creighton (Frozen); 2026 Tony nominee Hannah Cruz (Chess); Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime); Lea DeLaria (POTUS, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black); NSYNC’s Joey Fatone (& Juliet); Jordan Fisher (Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors); 2026 Tony nominee Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!) as well as her infamous alter ego September L. Davis; Frankie Grande (Titanique); Tony nominee Jared Grimes (Funny Girl); Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying; Adam Kantor (CATS: The Jellicle Ball producer); Jennifer Nettles (Waitress); Tony nominee Brad Oscar(Schmigadoon!); 2026 Tony nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)); 2026 Tony nominee Mark Strong (Oedipus); Brent Thiessen (Beaches, a New Musical); 2026 Tony nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)); Edred Utomi (Hamilton); 2026 Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Layton Williams (Titaníque); three-time Tony nominee Patrick Wilson (The Lost Boys producer); and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Off-Broadway’s Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now).

“Broadway Bets has always carried an incredible energy, but this year the joy and excitement in the room felt absolutely electric,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman said. “Seeing a record number of people come together from across the Broadway community and well beyond, all in the spirit of camaraderie, generosity and a little friendly competition, was truly extraordinary. Together, they shattered fundraising records to help provide meals, medication, health care and hope to those who need it most.”

Presenting Sponsor Thomas S. Perakos added: ”What a fabulous evening for such a wonderful charity. I could not be more honored to partner with Broadway Cares to provide healthcare assistance to those in need in our Broadway family and community. I can't wait for next year!"

Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and RoadCo Entertainment, and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical returned as Broadway Bets’ tournament directors.

Broadway shows represented with tables included Beaches, A New Musical; Death Becomes Her; Dog Day Afternoon; Every Brilliant Thing; Oedipus; Ragtime; Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The evening’s bar sponsor - complete with custom branded barware - was Titaníque.