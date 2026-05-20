Photos: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Opens With Rita Wilson, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson and More

Celebrity Autobiography is now on Broadway! This marks the Broadway premiere of the long-running Off-Broadway production. Celebrity Autobiography is a Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack. Get a first look at the production's starry cast in action!

The opening night cast included Tony Award-winner Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson, and creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

Read the reviews for Celebrity Autobiography.

The expanding roster of performers also includes Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Anthony Anderson, Lewis Black, Christie Brinkley, Danny Burstein, Bob Costas, Katie Couric, Tate Donovan, Chloe Fineman, Will Forte, Gina Gershon, Kathy Griffin, Christopher Jackson, Ken Jeong, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Eric McCormack, Tiler Peck, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Molly Shannon, Tony Shalhoub, Jennifer Tilly, Bruce Vilanch, Alan Zweibel, and more.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade