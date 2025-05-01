Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, May 1

2025 Tony Awards nominations announced

Sunday, May 4

2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

2025 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced. This year’s awards, hosted by Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess, will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 6:15pm at NYU Skirball Check out the full list here!. (more...)

2025 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide

by Nicole Rosky

The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced soon and we are catching you up on the full season of shows, who is eligible for what, and so much more!. (more...)

Contest: Win Two Tickets & More To THE GREAT GATSBY On Broadway

by BWW Contests

Win a pair of tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby on Broadway starring Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland plus a $145 merch bundle, and more. Contest runs through May 9th, 2025.. (more...)

Exclusive: How Jerry Mitchell & Co. Made Technicolor Magic In BOOP! THE MUSICAL with 'Where Is Betty?'

by A.A. Cristi

Few theatrical moments in recent memory have dislayed as much imagination or generated as much buzz as BOOP! The Musical’s standout number “Where Is Betty?” a dazzling visual spectacle that toggles between black-and-white and full-color worlds. Go behind the showstopping number with the show's director/choreographer, Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell!

Full Cast Set For Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in London

by Stephi Wild

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Evita at the London Palladium, starring the previously announced Rachel Zegler as Eva Peron. Learn more here!. (more...)

Todrick Hall Will Direct and Choreograph West End Premiere of BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Todrick Hall will direct and choreograph the West End Premiere of Burlesque the Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London. Performances begin this July. Learn more here!. (more...)

Barbra Streisand To Release New 'Partners' Album Feat. Ariana Grande, Josh Groban & More

by Josh Sharpe

Music icon Barbra Streisand has set the release date for her new album, “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two.' The album features the performer on a variety of new tracks with Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Make of MY MASTER BUILDER, Starring Ewan McGregor?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

On the eve of July 4th in the Hamptons, Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, is preparing to throw a party to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness, as he unveils his latest masterpiece. Their already vulnerable union is shattered by the unexpected arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s, with whom he previously shared an intimate connection. As the evening unfolds, each find themselves face to face with a reckoning that indelibly tilts the axis of their lives.. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff and the JUST IN TIME Cast Perform 'Beyond the Sea' on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winner Jonathan Groff and the Broadway company of “Just In Time” recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Beyond the Sea” from the new musical based on the career of Bobby Darin. Check out the video here! . (more...)

Videos: Jasmine Amy Rogers & BOOP! Cast Perform 'Where I Wanna Be' & 'The Color of Love'

by Josh Sharpe

On Wednesday morning, Jasmine Amy Rogers and her co-stars took the plaza stage to perform 'Where I Wanna Be' and 'The Color of Love' from the new musical based on the iconic cartoon character. Watch the performances here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!