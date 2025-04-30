Todrick Hall Will Direct and Choreograph West End Premiere of BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Todrick Hall will direct and choreograph the West End Premiere of Burlesque the Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London. This new musical, based on Steven Antin's film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, will begin performances at The Savoy on Thursday 10 July and run until Saturday 6 September 2025, with a press night on Tuesday 22 July at 7pm.

With over 9 million followers across several platforms, Todrick is one of the most high profile and prolific storytellers in the world.

He has collaborated with superstars in every industry, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul, Chaka Khan, Brandy, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Gwen Stefani, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenifer Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Tyra Banks, Boby the Drag Queen, Monet X Change, Tiffany Haddish, Tiffany Pollard, Amber Riley and Pentatonix.

Since his television show Todrick aired on MTV, he has featured in a dozen more including The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race, Dear White People, Bob's Burgers Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Greatest Dancer.

Todrick was in the original Broadway casts of The Color Purple and Memphis, and played Lola in Kinky Boots, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Ogie in Waitress. In the UK he played Billy Flynn in the West End production of Chicago and Donkey in Shrek the Musical. He originated the roles of Nurse Shea and Robin in the World Premiere of Wild about You and played Sean in Burlesque the Musical in Manchester and Glasgow.

He has written, co-produced and released 18 studio albums; composed The Magic Happens Parade at Disney; directed, choreographed and headlined eight international tours; and appeared in and co-produced Taylor Swift's LGBTQ+ anthem You Need to Calm Down, for which he also won a video music award.

Todrick, who has also written brand new songs for the production , said: "This is a huge milestone in my life and career. I've always dreamt of being involved in the creative side of a brand new original musical, and I'm privileged, flattered and ecstatic to make my directorial debut with Burlesque The Musical!”

Burlesque The Musical is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia, and new music by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

The full creative team joining Todrick Hall (Director and Choreographer) Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Christina Aguilera, Sia, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley (Music and Lyrics) and Kate Wetherhead (Additional material – Book) will be announced in due course.

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie that reminds us…Life Isn't Fair...It's Fabulous!

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers, and schemers.

Burlesque The Musical is produced by Adam Paulden & Jason Haigh-Ellery and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin & Christina Aguilera and Clint Culpepper.

The West End run follows the show's record-breaking previews in Manchester and Glasgow where audiences agreed it's the most exciting movie musical to come to the stage in decades.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

