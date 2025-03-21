Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 21, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, March 23

Othello opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Opens On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical opens on Broadway tonight! The new musical smash tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII. Read the reviews!

THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT To Close This Month

by A.A. Cristi

The Jonathan Larson Project, the world premiere musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996, will play its final performance on Sunday, March 30.

Video: Watch Sadie Sink Sing in O'DESSA Extended Look — Now Streaming on Hulu

by Nicole Rosky

Sadie Sink is getting ready to return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not wait until opening night to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu.

Meet the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

John Proctor is the Villain begins previews tonight at the Booth Theatre on Thursday, March 20, 2025 ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night. Meet the cast of John Proctor is the Villain here!. (more...)

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Takes Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

The sound of Havana came to life at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, where Buena Vista Social Club officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos from the cast's opening night curtain call here.. (more...)

Barbra Streisand's 'Back to Broadway' Album Almost Featured Madonna and Bette Midler Trio

by Josh Sharpe

Barbra Streisand's 1993 album Back to Broadway almost featured a trio rendition of the Annie Get Your Gun staple 'Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better' with Madonna and Bette Midler. Find out more about the unrecorded track here!. (more...)

Listen: Disney's SNOW WHITE Deluxe Edition Soundtrack Now Available

by Josh Sharpe

Walt Disney Records has released the Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack for “Disney’s Snow White”. The deluxe edition was written by the EGOT winning team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with additional lyrics by Jack Feldman.. (more...)

BEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Launch Pre-Broadway National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following its International Premiere at Theatre Calgary Beaches The Musical will launch a pre-Broadway National Tour in the fall of 2026. Casting & complete Production Team for the tour will be announced at a later date. . (more...)

Video: First Look At Non-Replica Revival of WICKED in Brazil

by Joshua Wright

A new production of Wicked has opened in Brazil. This new non-replica revival is based on their 2023 non-replica revival but takes additional inspiration from the film for some new changes. Brazil had a sit down of the original Broadway staging of Wicked in 2016. . (more...)

Video: Merle Dandridge Performs 'Living It Up on Top' as Persephone in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look video of Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone’ performing ‘Living It Up on Top’ in Hadestown Broadway. Check out the video here! . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!