BEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Launch Pre-Broadway National Tour

Following its International Premiere at Theatre Calgary Beaches The Musical will launch a pre-Broadway National Tour in the fall of 2026. Casting & complete Production Team for the tour will be announced at a later date. See what the critics had to say about its run at Theatre Calgary HERE!
Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso shared “It is a great honor to bring Beaches the Musical to theatres around the country on our pre-Broadway tour. We can’t wait to share this love story about friendship with US presenters, Broadway, the West End and audiences around the globe.”
Based on the NY Times best-seller by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches features music by Grammy-Award winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and book by Dart & Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor with Katie Coleman as Music Director and Charlie Rosen as Orchestrator. The show is directed by Emmy-winning and Tony Award Nominee Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) and co-directed by Matt Cowart with choreography by Jennifer Rias.
A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow, and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.
The International premiere included scenic design by James Noone (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: Smash, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Spamalot, Kimberly Akimbo), projection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Good Night, and Good Luck), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry). Casting is by The TRC (Tara Rubin Casting) Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA.
