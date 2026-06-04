Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 4, 2026- Meet the Tony-Nominated Stars of TWO STRANGERS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

For all these stories and much more, head to BroadwayWorld.com . Have a great day!

It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld ! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

Coming Up

Sunday, June 7

Fallen Angels closes on Broadway

The 2026 Tony Awards!

The Front Page



What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre? The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.



Video: Laurie Metcalf Says DEATH OF A SALESMAN Was a Leap of Faith That Paid Off Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Laurie Metcalf chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, the challenges of the rehearsal process, and so much more.



Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Getting Ready to Carry Their Show to the Tony Awards Tony-nominated stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty have spent the last year sharing the stage in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and as it turns out, they've become much more than scene partners along the way. Watch in this video as both chat more about preparing for Sunday night!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: New 42 Raises $2 Million at 35th Anniversary Gala Hosted by Cheyenne Jackson

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week, performing arts and arts education nonprofit New 42 hosted its annual gala at the Plaza Hotel to celebrate the organization's 35th anniversary. See photos from the event!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of Black Swan, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Kat Mokrynski

by Stephi Wild

by Sidney Paterra

by Josh Sharpe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Norwich Theatre announced Creative Intent 2026–2032, a six-year strategy built on Bold Theatre, Social Impact, and Creative Endeavour, including impact-led seasons and a new commercial company, INTREPID.. ( more... Sweat variant announced recipients of its 2026 Artists Supporting Artists Program and Threading Residency, selecting Souleymane 'Solo' Badolo, Kayla Hamilton, Kris Lee, Lauren Bakst, SERAFINE1369, and Angel Shanel Edwards.. ( more... Nottingham Playhouse has appointed Graeme Thompson as Director of Producing. Thompson brings over 15 years of theatre producing experience, most recently as Senior Producer at Dance City in Newcastle.. ( more... Broadway advertising agency The Pekoe Group has announced a creative partnership with Jimmy McNicholas, who will serve as Consulting Creative Director, and will welcome Leah Barnet to the team as Director of Integrated Marketing.. ( more... The cast has been revealed for the upcoming reading of The Man in the Iron Mask. Learn more about the upcoming reading and find out about the cast here.. ( more... Jonathan Groff is joining fellow Tony winner and Merrily We Roll Along co-star Daniel Radcliffe in Trust the Man, a Vietnam War thriller from writer/director Will Graham.. ( more... Tony winners Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren, and Michael Feinstein are set to perform in America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together, a new special in celebration of the nation’s Semiquincentennial. . ( more... The Muny announced the full cast for its production of HAIRSPRAY, opening the theatre's 108th season in Forest Park. Richard Kind, Katy Geraghty, and Charity Angél Dawson lead the company.. ( more... Second Stage Theater has announced five productions for its upcoming 48th Season, including the Broadway premieres of The Fantasticks and Gloria. Learn more about the full season here!. ( more... After performing as Christine Daaé in Masquerade in New York City, Anna Zavelson has begun playing the same role - this time in the London production of Phantom of the Opera! Recently, we had the chance to speak with Zavelson about her West End debut. We discussed what it has been like going from Masquerade to Phantom, how she has made the character of Christine her own and her favourite part of the show.. ( more... Chicago on Broadway will welcome comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane in the role of Billy Flynn beginning this month at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more and find out how to get tickets here!. ( more... The 79th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday, June 7, 2026. It's the biggest awards show of the Broadway season and it closes out a long awards season for Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays. Which Best Musical and Best Play nominees will take home the ultimate prize?. ( more... Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will release her new album, Good Grief, on August 28, accompanied by a U.S. tour. Listen to the album’s first single, “Home,” available now.. ( more... This summer, *NSYNC star Joey Fatone will return to Broadway’s & Juliet, reprising the role of Lance. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot, who previously played Lance in the original Broadway company, will also return to the production.. ( more... Nearly twenty years since its original run at the National Theatre and after worldwide success, Joey has come home. Back on the Olivier stage, the emotional and technical jugganaut that is War Horse has lost none of its impact or thrill.. ( more...

THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical Moves Forward With New Development Work Session This Fall

by Joshua Wright

The stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride is continuing its development, with a new work session set for this fall as the creative team behind the project pushes ahead.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Mary Testa

Listen Up

"Hear the beat

Of dancing feet

It's the song I love the melody of

Forty-Second Street" - 42nd Street

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!