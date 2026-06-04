Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 4, 2026- Meet the Tony-Nominated Stars of TWO STRANGERS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
As we gear up for Sunday's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk at Radio City Music Hall, the excitement is building! P!nk revealed details about the opening number, while Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf and stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty shared their Tony preparations.
In other major news, the future of the Ed Sullivan Theatre is being discussed, while Andrew Lloyd Webber teased his new Mona Lisa musical on The Tonight Show. Plus, Jonathan Groff is reuniting with Daniel Radcliffe for a new film project!
The theatre world is also buzzing with casting news, including Joey Fatone's return to & Juliet and Matteo Lane joining Chicago. And don't miss Second Stage's upcoming season announcement!
For all these stories and much more, head to BroadwayWorld.com. Have a great day!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 7
Fallen Angels closes on Broadway
The 2026 Tony Awards!
|The Front Page
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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Video: Laurie Metcalf Says DEATH OF A SALESMAN Was a Leap of Faith That Paid Off
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Laurie Metcalf chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, the challenges of the rehearsal process, and so much more.
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Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Getting Ready to Carry Their Show to the Tony Awards
Tony-nominated stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty have spent the last year sharing the stage in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and as it turns out, they've become much more than scene partners along the way. Watch in this video as both chat more about preparing for Sunday night!
|Must Watch
| Video: What Fans Can Expect at the Tony Awards? P!nk Says a 7-Minute Opening Number with 170+ People
by Luka Vonier
P!nk is ready to raise the roof at Radio City Music Hall! The music superstar will host Broadway's biggest night, the 79th Annual Tony Awards, in just a matter of days.. (more...)
| Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases New Mona Lisa Musical, PHANTOM Movie on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
With ongoing productions of the acclaimed Cats revival and Masquerade, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently at work on a new musical about the theft of the Mona Lisa in 1911. Watch him discuss the show on The Tonight Show.. (more...)
| Video: Taylor Louderman Opens Up About Backlash from Ariana Grande Fans After Losing WICKED Role
by Josh Sharpe
Taylor Louderman, who originated the role of Regina George in Broadway's Mean Girls, looked back on the response she got from Ariana Grande fans after losing out on the part of Glinda in the Wicked movie. Watch her discuss her experience on a recent episode of the Playdate with Elle McLemore podcast. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
Photos: New 42 Raises $2 Million at 35th Anniversary Gala Hosted by Cheyenne Jackson
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This week, performing arts and arts education nonprofit New 42 hosted its annual gala at the Plaza Hotel to celebrate the organization's 35th anniversary. See photos from the event!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of Black Swan, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Norwich Theatre announced Creative Intent 2026–2032, a six-year strategy built on Bold Theatre, Social Impact, and Creative Endeavour, including impact-led seasons and a new commercial company, INTREPID.. (more...)
Sweat Variant Names 2026 Artists Supporting Artists Program and Threading Residency Recipients
by Stephi Wild
Sweat variant announced recipients of its 2026 Artists Supporting Artists Program and Threading Residency, selecting Souleymane 'Solo' Badolo, Kayla Hamilton, Kris Lee, Lauren Bakst, SERAFINE1369, and Angel Shanel Edwards.. (more...)
Nottingham Playhouse Appoints Graeme Thompson as New Director of Producing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nottingham Playhouse has appointed Graeme Thompson as Director of Producing. Thompson brings over 15 years of theatre producing experience, most recently as Senior Producer at Dance City in Newcastle.. (more...)
The Pekoe Group Welcomes Jimmy McNicholas as Consulting Creative Director and Leah Barnet as Director of Integrated Marketing
by Stephi Wild
Broadway advertising agency The Pekoe Group has announced a creative partnership with Jimmy McNicholas, who will serve as Consulting Creative Director, and will welcome Leah Barnet to the team as Director of Integrated Marketing.. (more...)
Cast Set For THE MAN IN THE IRON MASK NYC Industry Workshop
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been revealed for the upcoming reading of The Man in the Iron Mask. Learn more about the upcoming reading and find out about the cast here.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Jonathan Groff is joining fellow Tony winner and Merrily We Roll Along co-star Daniel Radcliffe in Trust the Man, a Vietnam War thriller from writer/director Will Graham.. (more...)
Kelli O’Hara, Adrienne Warren, & More to Perform in America 250 Celebration
by Josh Sharpe
Tony winners Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren, and Michael Feinstein are set to perform in America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together, a new special in celebration of the nation’s Semiquincentennial. . (more...)
Full Cast Set For HAIRSPRAY at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the full cast for its production of HAIRSPRAY, opening the theatre's 108th season in Forest Park. Richard Kind, Katy Geraghty, and Charity Angél Dawson lead the company.. (more...)
Reimagined THE FANTASTICKS and GLORIA Will Make Broadway Premieres as Part of Second Stage's 2026-27 Season
by Stephi Wild
Second Stage Theater has announced five productions for its upcoming 48th Season, including the Broadway premieres of The Fantasticks and Gloria. Learn more about the full season here!. (more...)
Interview: Actor Anna Zavelson On MASQUERADE, Transformation And Making Her West End Debut As Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by Kat Mokrynski
After performing as Christine Daaé in Masquerade in New York City, Anna Zavelson has begun playing the same role - this time in the London production of Phantom of the Opera! Recently, we had the chance to speak with Zavelson about her West End debut. We discussed what it has been like going from Masquerade to Phantom, how she has made the character of Christine her own and her favourite part of the show.. (more...)
Matteo Lane Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO as Billy Flynn
by Stephi Wild
Chicago on Broadway will welcome comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane in the role of Billy Flynn beginning this month at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Who Will Win at the 2026 Tony Awards?
by Sidney Paterra
The 79th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday, June 7, 2026. It's the biggest awards show of the Broadway season and it closes out a long awards season for Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays. Which Best Musical and Best Play nominees will take home the ultimate prize?. (more...)
Sara Bareilles Confirms New Album 'Good Grief' and Fall Tour
by Josh Sharpe
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will release her new album, Good Grief, on August 28, accompanied by a U.S. tour. Listen to the album’s first single, “Home,” available now.. (more...)
Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot to Return to & JULIET This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This summer, *NSYNC star Joey Fatone will return to Broadway’s & Juliet, reprising the role of Lance. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot, who previously played Lance in the original Broadway company, will also return to the production.. (more...)
Review: WAR HORSE, National Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Nearly twenty years since its original run at the National Theatre and after worldwide success, Joey has come home. Back on the Olivier stage, the emotional and technical jugganaut that is War Horse has lost none of its impact or thrill.. (more...)
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical Moves Forward With New Development Work Session This Fall
by Joshua Wright
The stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride is continuing its development, with a new work session set for this fall as the creative team behind the project pushes ahead.. (more...)
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