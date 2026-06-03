Video: Taylor Louderman Opens Up About Backlash from Ariana Grande Fans After Losing WICKED Role

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Entertainment can be a tough business. Taylor Louderman, who originated the role of Regina George in Broadway's Mean Girls, looked back at a role that got away on a recent episode of the Playdate with Elle McLemore podcast.

"I got pretty close to the Wicked movie— the Glinda role," said the Mean Girls star in response to a question about a role she almost got "that still burns." After Ariana Grande ultimately landed the part in the blockbuster in 2021, Louderman posted a message on her Instagram story about the consequences of getting too attached to a particular role.

"I did cry about it privately, but also on the Internet, I was like, 'Guys, this is tough. Don't care too much, but care just enough.' And then Ariana Grande's fans got really mad at me. And I got some... hateful comments in my DMs."

Louderman elaborated: "One of my fans went on my page and was like, 'You'd be amazing as Glinda.' I hearted that and then... it seemed like I didn't want her to succeed in that and I was like, 'I don't care about that.'"

The Wicked film adaptation attracted auditions from many notable stage and screen performers in various roles, including Amanda Seyfried (who also auditioned as Glinda), Cristin Milioti, Jeremy Jordan, Nick and Joe Jonas, Ryan McCartan, and Spencer Sutherland.

Louderman was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls the Musical. She originated the role when the show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in 2017. Other Broadway credits were Kinky Boots and Bring It On: The Musical.

The films ultimately starred Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released in 2024, with part two, Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Both are available to stream on Peacock.